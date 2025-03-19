Catholic World News

Kansas archdiocese sues to stop Black Mass

March 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Kansas City has brought to suit to halt the performance of a Black Mass at the state capitol, arguing that the event would outrage the Catholic faithful and charging that Satanists have stolen the Blessed Sacrament to be used.

In a related development the state’s Legislative Coordinating Council has also opposed the Black Mass, saying that criminal conduct is not allowed in the capitol building.

The main organizer of the Satanic ritual has denied criminal conduct, saying that his group purchased the Blessed Sacrament legally. The Black Mass is scheduled for March 28.

