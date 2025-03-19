Catholic World News

Many dioceses in Western world report surge of adult converts

March 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Many dioceses and archdioceses in the United States, Canada, the UK, France, and Australia are reporting that record numbers of adults will enter the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil this year.

The Archdiocese of Vancouver will welcome 720 new Catholics—doubling the figure from last year, which was already a new high. In Detroit, 977 people will enter the Church; in Washington, DC, more than 1,500.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!