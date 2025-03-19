Catholic World News

Vatican tribunal: ousted auditor cannot introduce evidence of corruption

March 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican tribunal has ruled that the former Vatican’s former auditor general cannot introduce evidence in his wrongful-termination suit that might harm the “good name” of Church officials by exposing financial corruption.

The judges’ decision, restricting the evidence that Libero Milone can bring before the court, will inevitably raise new questions about the fairness of the Vatican judicial system. The judges’ ruling was issued last October, and confirmed on appeal in January, yet only came to light this week: facts that will add to public skepticism.

Milone, who was forced to resign in 2017 under threat of prosecution, argues that he was removed because he had discovered widespread financial misconduct. The Vatican tribunal hearing his case object to “the general and repeated attribution to persons holding top positions in the Roman Curia of practices that are at least immoral and certainly indecent such as those outlined in the appeal document...”

