USCCB pro-life chairman recalls 5th anniversary of Walking with Moms in Need

March 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, has issued a statement for the 5th anniversary of the parish-based Walking with Moms in Need initiative.

“Catholics in dioceses and parishes across the country have put the Gospel of Life into action, uniting in a shared mission to surround pregnant and parenting mothers in need with loving support and personal accompaniment,” he said.

“Please join me in praying that Walking with Moms in Need will continue to become embedded in the very fabric of every parish and diocese as a natural expression of Jesus’s call to serve the most vulnerable,” he added. “May every mother know that she can turn to her local Catholic parish for help in her time of need.”

