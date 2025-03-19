Catholic World News

Peruvian prelate calls for stronger families to counter rise in murders

March 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Peruvian President Dina Boluarte declared a state of emergency in Lima, the nation’s capital, amid a surge in contract and extortion killings that included the murder of Paul Flores, a popular singer.

Deploring the slaying of Flores and others, Bishop Guillermo Elías Millares, president of the Episcopal Commission on Family, Children, and Life, said that “we must all unite, the authorities first and foremost, to jointly defend, promote, and strengthen public policies and concrete actions that firmly protect the lives of all Peruvians.”

He added:

I am convinced that if we want a healthy society, we need well-established families. Because the family is the school of the deepest humanism; that is, it is the natural environment where a person, from childhood, receives the first notions of truth and goodness. It is in the family that we learn to listen, accompany, love, and respect all life, especially human life.



The family constitutes the integral formation of a country’s future citizens. Nothing can replace the formative value of growing up in a well-established family environment. Without a family, there is no society worthy of the name of humane.

