Catholic World News

Papal health update: ‘slight improvements’

March 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Doctors at Gemelli Hospital issued a statement March 18 reporting “that the Pope’s condition remains stable within a complex clinical framework and that there have been slight improvements in his motor and respiratory functions.”

Last night, for the first time, the Pontiff did not require mechanical ventilation to assist his breathing as he slept. “While this is a positive development,” the Vatican announced, “it should be viewed with caution as part of a gradual reduction process.” He continues to receive high-flow oxygen through a nasal tube.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!