Toronto will not fly Vatican flag on John Paul II Day

March 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Breaking with a tradition that has held since 2006, the city of Toronto will not fly the Vatican flag over city hall on April 2, which is celebrated in Canada as Pope John Paul II Day.

City officials have announced that flags representing religions may not be flown over city hall. The city has allowed the display of the flags of other nations, of professional sports franchises, and of advocacy groups—such as the Progress Pride flag.

