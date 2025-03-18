Catholic World News

Pope has no plan to resign: Cardinal Parolin

March 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to reporters’ questions, Cardinal Pietro Parolin has said that Pope Francis has no plans to resign despite his ill health.

“No,” said the Vatican Secretary of State—one of the few Vatican officials who have met with the Pontiff since his hospitalization—when asked whether the topic of resignation had been discussed. “Absolutely not.”

