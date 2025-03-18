Catholic World News

North Dakota bishop says Trump immigration policy may be necessary

March 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Folda of Fargo, North Dakota, has suggested that the Trump administration is “perhaps doing what hasn’t been done and perhaps needs to be done with respect to protecting our borders.”

Bishop Folda said that while Trump is taking a “very drastic approach,” and hoped that it would eventually be eased, he pointed out that the Catholic Church “has never advocated for wide-open borders.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

