Be pilgrims of hope, Irish primate says in St. Patrick’s Day message

March 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, said in his St. Patrick’s Day message, issued from New York, that “St. Patrick lived his life as a ‘pilgrim of hope.’”

“The hope the Irish carried was much more than human optimism,” he continued. “Their Hope was not just a feeling. It was Christian Hope, which is a way of living, being and acting that looks beyond personal challenges, trusting in God.”

The prelate added:

As sons and daughters of St. Patrick, somewhere deep inside all of us, the voice of God challenges us to be pilgrims of hope in this troubled world. Like St. Patrick we are to make a difference: to be fearless ambassadors of Hope and charity; energetic peacemakers; compassionate carers for the sick and the lonely; faithful stewards of God’s creation; generous helpers of the poor and the marginalized, and welcoming friends for those who, like Patrick and so many of our Irish ancestors, are forcibly displaced from their homeland.

