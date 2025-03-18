Catholic World News

Be ‘persuasive apostles’ of Holy Land collection, Vatican dicastery urges world’s bishops

March 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect and secretary of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches have asked the world’s bishops to “become persuasive apostles” on behalf of the annual Good Friday collection for the Church in the Holy Land.

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti and Archbishop Michel Jalakh spoke of the collection as “an essential resource after the pandemic, with the almost complete interruption of pilgrimages and the small economic activities that Christians in particular have created alongside them.” They added, “If we want to strengthen the Holy Land and ensure living contact with the Holy Places, we must sustain Christian communities ... For this to happen, we absolutely need the generous support of your communities.”

The prelates asked bishops not to promote “parallel collections for the same purpose, which would compromise the meaning and effectiveness” of the annual pontifical collection.

