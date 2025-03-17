Catholic World News

Since papal hospitalization, Vatican has received up to 330 pounds of extra mail per day

March 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Antonello Chidichimo, the director of the Italian postal service’s sorting center, said that the Vatican has received up to 150 kilograms (330 pounds) of extra mail per day since the Pope was hospitalized on February 14, according to an Italian television news channel.

“In recent days, Pope Francis has received several hundred drawings, messages of good wishes both for his health and for the twelfth anniversary of his election, letters from children, young people, young people from private schools, public schools, sports associations, religious institutions,” Sky TG24 reported. “Many sick children have also thought of sending greetings to the Pope.”

