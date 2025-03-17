Catholic World News

Amid renewed violence in Manipur, archdiocese builds homes for the displaced

March 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Linus Neli of Imphal, the capital of the Indian state of Manipur (map), called for dialogue amid renewed violence in the two-year conflict between the predominantly Christian Kuki people and predominantly Hindu Meitei people.

67,000 people have been displaced by the conflict, and the archdiocese has built 200 homes to help accommodate them—with an additional 400 planned.

The people living in the homes are “still traumatized by the violence and living in a state of poverty,” the archbishop said. By building the homes, “the Catholic Church seeks to keep alive the hope that is at the heart of the Jubilee year.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

