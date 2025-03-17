Catholic World News

Amid renewed violence in Manipur, archdiocese builds homes for the displaced

March 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Linus Neli of Imphal, the capital of the Indian state of Manipur (map), called for dialogue amid renewed violence in the two-year conflict between the predominantly Christian Kuki people and predominantly Hindu Meitei people.

67,000 people have been displaced by the conflict, and the archdiocese has built 200 homes to help accommodate them—with an additional 400 planned.

The people living in the homes are “still traumatized by the violence and living in a state of poverty,” the archbishop said. By building the homes, “the Catholic Church seeks to keep alive the hope that is at the heart of the Jubilee year.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon17 March
Lent

Monday of the Second Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Patrick, Bishop (Solemnity AUS, IRE, Feast NZ, Scotland, Wales)

Image for Monday of the Second Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Patrick, Bishop (Solemnity AUS, IRE, Feast NZ, Scotland, Wales)

The greatest proof of Christ's charity was given on the Cross. With Christ our gift of ourselves will be given to God as an expression of our love. Communion will lift our human activities up to God's level, not only in will and intention, but in the reality of the sacrament. Let us offer then, and believe, and…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: