Renewed papal appeal for prayer for peace

March 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has renewed his appeal for prayers for peace.

“Let us continue to pray for peace, especially in the countries wounded by war: tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” he wrote in his March 16 Angelus address.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

