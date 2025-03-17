Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for prayer for peace

March 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has renewed his appeal for prayers for peace.

“Let us continue to pray for peace, especially in the countries wounded by war: tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” he wrote in his March 16 Angelus address.

