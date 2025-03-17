Catholic World News

Father Maciel’s former secretary arrested for abusing 5 girls

March 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marcelino de Andrés Núñez, a priest of the Legionaries of Christ who once served as secretary to the institute’s disgraced founder, Father Marcial Maciel, has been arrested on charges of abusing five schoolgirls in Spain.

Father Núñez, the author of several books, became chaplain of the Highlands School El Encinar in Madrid in 2022.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

