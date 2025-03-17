Catholic World News

Syria adopts interim constitution that protects freedom of belief

March 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Amid a rash of killings of Alawites, as well as Christians, Syria has adopted an interim constitution that declares Islamic jurisprudence “the principal source of legislation” but also states that “freedom of belief is protected.”

“The State respects all divine religions and guarantees the freedom to perform all their rituals, provided that this does not disturb public order,” states the interim document, which will be effective for five years.

The Associated Press reported that “the stipulation that the head of state has to be a Muslim, and Islamic law is the main source of jurisprudence,” mirrors the previous constitution.

