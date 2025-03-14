Catholic World News

Syrian Christians tense as killing spreads

March 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on The Spectator

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in The Spectator, Father Benedict Kiely reports that the situation facing Christians in Syria is “very tense” as a rash of killings continues.

Most of the 3,000 people killed in recent days have been members of the Alawite religious minority. But Father Kiely remarks, “as the old Syrian phrase has it, ‘first the Alawites, then the Christians.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

