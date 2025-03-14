Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin celebrates Mass as Vatican diplomats pray for Pope

March 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin celebrated Mass in the Pauline Chapel of the Apostolic Palace on March 14, as members of the Vatican diplomatic corps gathered to pray for the health of Pope Francis.

In his homily the Secretary of State called attention to the 12th anniversary of the Pope’s election, which had fallen on the previous day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!