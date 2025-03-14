Catholic World News

Wall Street Journal op-ed touts St. John Paul II as ‘feminist Pope’

March 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Wall Street Journal has published an op-ed by Erika Bachiochi, a mother of seven and fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, contrasting the teaching of the Catechism of the Catholic Church and Pope St. John Paul II with what she calls the “alternative magisterium” of Catholic podcasts.

“Rather than the Church’s reflection on the sexes’ equal dignity,” young Catholics “often find something more akin to the far right’s misogynistic views, which have emerged from dark corners of the web,” writes Bachiochi, who said she is “an outspoken critic of a radical feminist ideology that treats transgenderism and elective abortion as core elements of ‘gender equality.’”

“John Paul II would beg to differ” with the “alternative magisterium,” she added. “Thirty years ago he called on women to ‘promote a ‘new feminism’ and thereby transform ‘culture so that it supports life.’” Bachiochi cited Mulieris Dignitatem, John Paul’s 1988 letter on the dignity and vocation of women, as well as his 1995 Letter to Women.

