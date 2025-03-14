Catholic World News

Nigerian government welcomes leading prelate’s criticisms

March 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a remarkably irenic statement, the Nigerian government welcomed an address in which the president of the bishops’ conference lamented widespread poverty and deplored corruption.

“President Bola Tinubu deeply appreciates the constant interventions of the Catholic bishops in matters of governance in our country,” said Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president. “The Conference of Catholic Bishops’ patriotic fervor and commitment to national unity, peace, and stability are unassailable and deeply valued and respected by the government.”

“While some of the governance challenges in the areas highlighted by the bishops remain, it is important to state categorically that our country has made tremendous progress in all areas since President Tinubu assumed office about 22 months ago,” Onanuga continued, as he listed actions taken by the Tinubu administration.

The nation of 237 million (map), the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world, is 47% Christian (11% Catholic), 46% Muslim, and 7% ethnic religionist.

