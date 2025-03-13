Catholic World News

Leading Nigerian prelate laments economic situation, corruption

March 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to his brother bishops, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria lamented the economic situation in Africa’s most populous nation.

“Food inflation has hit 39.84%, making it nearly impossible for families to afford three meals a day,” said Archbishop Lucius Ugorji of Owerri. He added that “129 million Nigerians now live below the poverty line ... with 24 million people categorized as food insecure,” and described the youth unemployment rate of 53% as “a ticking time bomb.”

“We should continue to appeal to corrupt leaders, who loot public coffers to be mindful of the dangers of provoking the populace to effect change through violent uprising,” he continued. “There is a need to uphold fundamental rights. We should tirelessly insist on good governance that is rooted in free, fair and credible general elections.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

