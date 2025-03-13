Catholic World News

Syrian Carmelites say ‘true genocide’ occurring

March 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Carmelite nuns of Aleppo report a “true genocide” is taking place in Syria, with massacres aimed primarily at the Alawite religious minority, but spreading to include Christians as well.

“We beg you: Pray, and do whatever is in your power to help stop this inhuman slaughter,” the Carmelites said.

