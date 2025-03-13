Catholic World News

On 12th anniversary of papal election, Vatican spokesman reflects on Pope’s ‘magisterium of fragility’

March 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, has written “The voice of Pope Francis and the magisterium of fragility,” a reflection for the 12th anniversary of the Pontiff’s election.

The past year, said Tornielli, “has seen Pope Francis’ longest intercontinental journey (to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste, and Singapore); the conclusion of the Synod on Synodality; and the opening of the Holy Door that inaugurated the Jubilee.” Now “sick among the sick,” the Pope “suffers and prays for peace, accompanied by the chorus of prayers of so many people around the world.”

Tornielli concluded:

We thank Pope Francis for this magisterium of fragility, for that still feeble voice of his that has joined the Rosary in St Peter’s Square in recent days—a fragile voice that continues to implore peace and not war, dialogue and not oppression, compassion and not indifference. Happy anniversary, Pope Francis! We still need your voice so much.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!