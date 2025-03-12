Catholic World News

Pope’s condition remains stable

March 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Doctors at Gemelli Hospital continue to describe the physical condition of Pope Francis as “stable.”

A medical bulletin issued on March 12 took note of “the complexity of the overall picture,” and gave no indication when the Pontiff might be released from the hospital. But the announcement also reported that a chest X-ray “radiologically confirmed the improvements recorded in previous days.”

As he recovers from double pneumonia, the Pope still receives high-flow oxygen from a nasal tube during the day and mechanical ventilation through a mask at night, to help his breathing.

Pope Francis followed the Vatican Lenten Retreat by a video link on Wednesday, and spent the day in prayer, rest, and therapy.

