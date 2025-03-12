Catholic World News

145 Nigerian priests kidnapped in ten years

March 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In the past ten years, 145 Catholic priests have been kidnapped in Nigeria, the Fides news service reports.

Among the priests who have been kidnapped, eleven have been killed by their abductors, and four are still missing. The others have all been released. Most of the kidnappings have been done for ransom, the Fides report shows.

