Cardinal Zuppi welcomes steps toward peace between Russia, Ukraine

March 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s special envoy for fostering peace between Russia and Ukraine, welcomed recent steps toward peace following three years of war.

“Finally, steps are being taken for peace!”, he exclaimed in a lengthy, wide-ranging address, delivered on March 10, to leaders of the Italian Episcopal Conference, of which he is president. “We look with attention and hope to the possible dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, while we hope that this may mark a new season for all those countries—including the United States, Europe and China—that, in various capacities, are involved in the search for peace.”

In this context, Cardinal Zuppi called for a renewed multilateralism. “Dialogue between governments has been disparaged too much, while international meeting places have been emptied of meaning and prestige, starting with the UN,” he said.

