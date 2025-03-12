Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader ‘appalled’ by ‘imposed ephemeral peace’

March 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, spoke out against an “imposed ephemeral peace.”

“Today, the whole world is watching with awe and admiration the courage and heroism of the Ukrainian people, their love for their homeland, their ability not only to defend their dignity but also to defend the foundations of humanity,” he said.

“And those who look at the sacrificial love of Ukrainians are appalled by the imposed ephemeral peace or obscure agreements that someone wants to conclude at the expense of Ukrainian blood,” he added.

The Major Archbishop made his statement on March 10, the day before the governments of the US and Ukraine issued a joint statement agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire, contingent on Russian approval.

