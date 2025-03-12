Catholic World News

Philippine prelate issues pastoral letter against illegal mining

March 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Martin Jumoad, the apostolic administrator of Pagadian, has issued a pastoral letter against illegal mining in the Philippine province of Zamboanga del Sur (map).

Warning that “our common home, the environment, is being gradually destroyed,” the prelate addressed three questions in his pastoral letter: “Why does the environment need to be destroyed?”, “Why is the Church calling the attention of the dangerous state of our environment now?”, and “What can we do about our current situation?”

He concluded:

I would like to remind everyone that we cannot treat every mountain as a bank of money, and the land merely as a capital for more profit. We and our future generations need the serenity of the mountains. We need the songs of the birds. We need the peace of the forests. We need to connect with the entire web of creation, for life cannot be sustained without our common home—the environment.

