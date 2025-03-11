Catholic World News

Syrian Christians were killed ‘accidentally,’ bishop says

March 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Syrian bishop told Vatican News that the Christians who were killed in recent attacks on civilians were killed “accidentally.”

Bishop Hanna Jallouf, OFM, the Latin-rite vicar apostolic of Aleppo since 2023, said that “about 20 soldiers of the new government were killed” by supporters of former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, “and as many in a second attack on a checkpoint manned by government forces.”

“This then led to a very harsh reaction by government forces that caused hundreds of deaths,” he continued. “Unfortunately, I understand that some Christians were also killed; but accidentally, not because they were Christians.”

