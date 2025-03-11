Catholic World News

Vatican suppresses Miles Christi

March 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With the approval of Pope Francis, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life has suppressed Miles Christi.

The order of priests was founded in Argentina in 1994. Its founder, Roberto Juan Yannuzzi, was laicized in 2020 for “crimes against the Sixth Commandment with adults, of absolution of the accomplice, and of abuse of authority.” In 2022, the Pope granted a pontifical commissioner oversight over the order.

