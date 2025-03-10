Catholic World News

Two kidnapped Nigerian priests released

March 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Two Catholic priests who were kidnapped in Nigeria on February 22 have been released.

Fathers Matthew David Dutsemi and Abraham Saummam, who were taken from their rectory in the Adamawa state. The Diocese of Yolo reports that they were freed by “a combined effort of the department of state security and a local vigilante group.”

