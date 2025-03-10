Catholic World News

Author details continuing martyrdom worldwide

March 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Robert Royal, the author if Catholic Martyrs of the Twentieth Century, reflects on the anti-Catholic violence that continues around the world.

While Communism was the foremost scourge of Christians in the 20th century, Royal concludes, “by far the largest body counts now are from militant Islam.” Other major offenders are North Korea, China, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba.

Royal’s follow-up book, The Martyrs of the New Millennium, is scheduled for publication in April.

