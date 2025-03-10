Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy defends handling of McCarrick reports

March 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview the the sympathetic National Catholic Reporter, on the eve of his installation as Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Robert McElroy has defended his response to criticism that he failed to act on reports of sexual abuse by Theodore McCarrick.

The cardinal says that the report given to him by the late Richard Sipe was hearsay, and when he sought more evidence, Sipe behaved oddly, and McElroy cut off the exchange. Sipe had conveyed similar reports to other prelates and to secular journalists, who would not act without corroborating evidence.

The National Catholic Reporter suggests that criticism of Cardinal McElroy’s handling of the McCarrick report reflects the hostility of conservative Catholic commentators.

