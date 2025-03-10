Catholic World News

Pope’s condition improved, doctors report [Monday PM update]

March 10, 2025

Pope Francis spent a restful weekend at Gemelli Hospital, and his condition has now remained stable for a week, without significant setbacks.

On Monday evening, March 10, the Vatican reported that because of the Pope’s continued response to treatment, “doctors have decided today to lift their guarded prognosis.” They now predict that he will require hospital care for “several more days”—a considerably more positive outlook than the doctors had previously given.

The Pontiff released several messages from his hospital room (see today’s CWN headlines), and met on Sunday with his two closest collaborators—Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State; and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the sostituto—to handle routine Vatican business. On Sunday, as officials of the Roman Curia gathered for their annual Lenten Retreat, Pope Francis followed the meditations by a video link to his room.

The Vatican announced that during that Lenten Retreat, the daily prayer vigil for the Pope, which has been held in the evenings, will take place earlier, at 5 pm, to coincide with the conclusion of Vespers in the Paul VI auditorium where the retreat is being held. The faithful who gather in St. Peter’s Square will be connected to the auditorium by video link. In a significant signal, the Vatican added that when the Retreat ends on March 14, “community prayer will resume in a renewed form”—thus indicating that the Vatican expected the Pope to be hospitalized for an indefinite period.

More than three weeks after he was hospitalized, Pope Francis continues to receive high-flow supplementary oxygen through a nasal tube during the day, and breathing assistance from “non-invasive mechanical ventilation” at night.

Note: The Vatican has announced that a medical bulletin, detailing the latest information about Pope’s condition, will be released Monday evening (Rome time). This report will be updated if and when significant new information is available.

