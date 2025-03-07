Catholic World News

White House arranges Ash Wednesday Mass for Catholic staff

March 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The White House organized a Mass for staff members on Ash Wednesday, held in the famous Indian Treaty Room of the Executive Office Building.

