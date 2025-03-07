Catholic World News

New Jersey court allows statewide probe of clerical abuse

March 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: New Jersey’s highest court has allowed the state’s attorney general to proceed with an investigation into the history of sexual abuse by Catholic priests.

The court’s decision overturns decisions by lower courts, which had ruled that a grand jury did not have authority to issue indictments against a religious body. The state’s supreme court must still rule on whether the attorney general can continue with a grand-jury probe.

