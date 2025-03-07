Catholic World News

New NIH director promises end to fetal-tissue research

March 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Jay Bhattacharya, President Trump’s choice to head the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has promised to end NIH funding for research involving the use of aborted fetal tissues.

“In public health, we need to make sure the products of the science are ethically acceptable to everybody,” said Dr. Bhattacharya. He said that ethical alternatives to fetal tissue are available.

