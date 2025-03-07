Catholic World News

Kenyan bishop leery of politicians’ gifts to churches

March 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A Kenyan bishop has argued against accepting gifts to the Church from politicians, especially at a time when budget cuts are leading to reduction of public services.

“We do not know where the huge sums of money donated to churches by politicians come from, and we should be worried,” reasons Bishop Cleopha Oseso of Nakuru. “Let the Church not be seen as a beneficiary while schools have no books, hospitals have no medicine, and doctors and teachers have no pay.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!