Vatican message for Ramadan invites Muslims to ‘walk side-by-side’

March 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the world’s Muslims, issued at the start of Ramadan, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Inter-religious Dialogue notes that this year’s calendar matches Ramadan closely with Lent, and “offers a unique opportunity to walk side-by-side, Christians and Muslims, in a common process of purification, prayer, and charity.”

The Vatican message remarks: “Ramadan appears to us Catholics as a school of inner transformation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

