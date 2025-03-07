Catholic World News

Vatican message for Ramadan invites Muslims to ‘walk side-by-side’

March 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the world’s Muslims, issued at the start of Ramadan, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Inter-religious Dialogue notes that this year’s calendar matches Ramadan closely with Lent, and “offers a unique opportunity to walk side-by-side, Christians and Muslims, in a common process of purification, prayer, and charity.”

The Vatican message remarks: “Ramadan appears to us Catholics as a school of inner transformation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!