Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops lament state government orders to close Christian schools during Ramadan

March 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria expressed “deep concern” about the mandatory closing of Christian schools in some states during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting.

The “recent declaration by some governors in northern Nigeria to close schools” during Ramadan “affects not only Muslim students but also Christian students and Christian-owned schools” and “raises serious questions about the secular nature of our country and the rights of all citizens,” the bishops said.

The nation of 237 million (map), the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world, is 47% Christian (11% Catholic), 46% Muslim, and 7% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri7 March
Lent

Friday after Ash Wednesday; Opt. Mem. of Sts. Perpetua and Felicity, Martyrs

Image for Friday after Ash Wednesday; Opt. Mem. of Sts. Perpetua and Felicity, Martyrs

The first four Masses in Lent serve as a general introduction to Lent. They describe the essentials of a Lenten program. This Mass is concerned with fasting and teaches us what true fasting is. The Opening Prayer of today's Mass asks God to guide the Lenten penance we have begun. The Church celebrates…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: