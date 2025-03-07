Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops lament state government orders to close Christian schools during Ramadan

March 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria expressed “deep concern” about the mandatory closing of Christian schools in some states during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting.

The “recent declaration by some governors in northern Nigeria to close schools” during Ramadan “affects not only Muslim students but also Christian students and Christian-owned schools” and “raises serious questions about the secular nature of our country and the rights of all citizens,” the bishops said.

The nation of 237 million (map), the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world, is 47% Christian (11% Catholic), 46% Muslim, and 7% ethnic religionist.

