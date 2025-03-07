Catholic World News

Donate to Catholic Relief Services to help the world’s poor, USCCB committee chairman writes

March 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace encouraged the faithful to donate to Catholic Relief Services in order to assist “poor families around the world” that “are struggling to access the basic necessities which they need in order to survive.”

Referring to the Trump administration’s pause in foreign aid, Bishop A. Elias Zaidan said in a recent statement that “right now, children are at risk of acute malnutrition, pregnant mothers are not receiving essential care at critical moments during pregnancy, and efforts to prevent deadly diseases like measles, polio, and pneumonia are paused.”

“As Catholics in a global Church, we witness to the power of God’s love through our presence and assistance to those who are vulnerable,” he continued. “The Church’s witness is lived out through the work of Catholic Relief Services.”

