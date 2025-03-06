Catholic World News

Foreign-born nuns face problems as US visa program expires

March 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Thousands of women religious from other countries who are currently working in the United States could see their legal status endangered by the expiration of a visa program for religious workers.

The potential crisis for foreign-born women religious is distinct from, but similar to, the problems already faced by foreign-born priests, who have been contending with severe delays in processing applications under a separate visa program.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!