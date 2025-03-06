Catholic World News

Foreign-born nuns face problems as US visa program expires

March 06, 2025

Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Thousands of women religious from other countries who are currently working in the United States could see their legal status endangered by the expiration of a visa program for religious workers.

The potential crisis for foreign-born women religious is distinct from, but similar to, the problems already faced by foreign-born priests, who have been contending with severe delays in processing applications under a separate visa program.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

