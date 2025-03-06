Catholic World News

Immigrants form growing proportion of US Catholics

March 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: More than 40% of American Catholics are immigrants or children of immigrants, a new Pew Research study finds.

The Pew survey found that 80% of Hispanic Catholics, and a stunning 92% of Asian Catholics in the US were immigrants or children of immigrants. Among white Catholics that figure dropped to 22%.

In other findings, the survey showed:

29% of self-identified Catholics in the US attend Mass at least weekly;

61% of white Catholics lean toward the Republican party, 36% toward the Democrats;

among Hispanic Catholics those figures are roughly reversed: 56% Democratic, 39% Republican.

