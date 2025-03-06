Catholic World News

Cardinal Roche: Traditionalists are ‘quite clamorous’ small minority

March 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “There is nothing wrong with attending the Mass celebrated with the 1962 missal,” the cardinal said. “What Pope Francis said in Traditionis Custodes is that it is not the norm. For very good reasons, the Church, through conciliar legislation, decided to move away from what had become an overly elaborate form of celebrating the Mass.”

Cardinal Roche went on to claim: “The numbers devoted to the Traditional Latin Mass are, in reality, quite small, but some of the groups are quite clamorous. They are more noticeable because they make their voices heard.” He said that Traditionalists might be surprised to learn that he regularly celebrates the Mass in Latin (usually the Novus Ordo).

Speaking more generally about liturgical matters, Cardinal Roche said that “the biggest challenge I have seen is a deep lack of formation regarding the liturgy in recent years, coupled with a growing tendency for individuals to believe they can worship in whatever manner they choose, rather than within the context of the Church.” Cardinal Arthur Roche, the prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship, downplayed his opposition to the traditional Latin Mass in an interview with the Catholic Herald.

