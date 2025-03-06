Catholic World News

Mongolian president praised Pope’s peace efforts

March 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Giovanni Gaspari, the apostolic nuncio to Korea and Mongolia, recently presented his diplomatic credentials to the president of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh.

During the meeting—which took place nearly a year after Gaspari’s March 2024 appointment as nuncio—President Khürelsükh “paid tribute to the Holy Father and his action for peace, reiterating that the Mongolian people are praying for his health, and recalled the apostolic journey of September 2023, which contributed to the improvement of interreligious relations,” the Vatican newspaper reported.

The East Asian nation of 3.3 million (map) is 59% Buddhist, 18% ethnic religionist, 5% Muslim, and 2% Christian. Pope Francis visited the nation for four days in 2023.

