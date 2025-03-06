Catholic World News

Pope’s message to Church in Brazil links conversion, integral ecology

March 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message of encouragement to the Church in Brazil as it begins its annual Lenten Fraternity Campaign.

“May we all, with the special help of God’s grace in this Jubilee season, change our convictions and practices to let nature rest from our rapacious exploitations,” the Pontiff wrote, as he reflected on the campaign’s theme, “Fraternity and Integral Ecology.”

“I hope that the Fraternity Campaign will once again be a powerful aid for the people and communities of this beloved country in their process of conversion to the Gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ and concrete commitment to Integral Ecology,” the Pope added in his message, dated February 11 and released on March 5.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!