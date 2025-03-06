Catholic World News

Federal court restores funding to institutions that offer ‘gender-affirming care’

March 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has halted the enforcement of two of President Donald Trump’s executive orders. The orders withdrew federal funding from medical institutions that offer puberty blockers, surgical mutilation, and other forms of so-called gender-affirming care to minors.

Judge Brendan Hurson, a Biden appointee, ruled that “the executive orders threaten to disrupt treatment of patients, stall critical research, and gut numerous programs in medical institutions that rely on federal funding” (p. 48).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!