Cambodian prelate opposes Thai border wall

March 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: As the Thai government considers the construction of a wall along part of its border with Cambodia, the apostolic prefect of Battambang, Cambodia, spoke out against the proposal.

“Human trafficking is a scourge that must be fought with all available means,” said Father Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzález, SJ, the Spanish missionary who serves as apostolic prefect. “But a wall is certainly not the right solution: such problems are addressed through dialogue and cooperation between governments at all levels and also through fruitful cooperation with non-governmental organizations and associations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

