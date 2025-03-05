Catholic World News

Papal text concludes weekly series on childhood of Jesus

March 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With a catechetical talk that was scheduled for delivery at a public audience on March 5, Pope Francis concluded a series of meditations on the childhood of Jesus.

The papal audience was cancelled because of the Pope’s hospitalization for double pneumonia. But the Vatican press office released the text that he was to have delivered—which had been prepared well in advance.

In that text the Pope spoke about the finding of Jesus in the Temple, calling attention to the role of Mary as “a pilgrim of hope,” who becomes “the first of his disciples.”

Commenting on how Mary and Joseph worried about the disappearance of Jesus, the Pope wrote:

Mary and Joseph do not understand: the mystery of God made child exceeds their intelligence. The parents want to protect that precious son under the wings of their love; instead, Jesus wants to live His vocation as the Son of the Father who is at His service and lives immersed in His Word.

