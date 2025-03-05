Catholic World News

Nigerian priest killed by kidnappers

March 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Sylvester Okechukwu, a priest of the Diocese of Kafanchan, Nigeria, was kidnapped on March 4 and later killed by his abductors.

The Kafanchan diocese confirmed on March 5 that Father Okechukwu had been killed. Neither the identity of his assailants nor the motive for the crime are known.

The kidnapping occurred just two days after another priest and a seminarian were abducted in Nigeria’s Edo state (see today’s separate CWN headline). Two other priests, kidnapped in Nigeria on February 22, remain missing.

